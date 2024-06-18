Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Square Enix has announced Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven, a remake of Romancing SaGa 2, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 24 for $49.99.

Story and Setting

It is the Imperial year 1000. Terrifying fiends plague the land and various nations struggle to contend with both this incursion and their own internal conflicts. The people wait in hope for the fulfilment of an ancient legend that foretells the coming of seven great heroes who will save their ravaged kingdoms.

Then, one fated day, Avalon, the capital of the Varennes Empire, is suddenly and brutally attacked. The aggressor is none other than Kzinssie, one of the seven heroes of legend. The people are crushed underfoot and Prince Victor, the brave and noble heir to the imperial throne, is slain.

The citizens of the empire are overcome with despair in the realization that the legends were false, but Victor’s father, Emperor Leon, swears his vengeance on the Seven and their mighty powers.

He uses the fabled “inheritance magic” bestowed by the seeress Orieve to pass his powers on to his other son Gerard, trading his own life for a chance for his heir to strike back.

This act marked the first chapter in a deadly tale of a war fought long ago, an epoch-spanning struggle between the imperial line of Varennes and the Seven Heroes.

What is Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven?

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is a complete 3D remake of the original Romancing SaGa 2, first released in 1993 in Japan.

Keeping the epic story of the wars fought between the imperial line of Varennes and the Seven Heroes of ancient myth, as well as all the unique and ground-breaking mechanics from the SaGa franchise, such as “Glimmers” and “Formations,” Revenge of the Seven reworks the battle and character growth systems and adds in numerous new features, such as difficulty selection, making it easily accessible to both long term fans of the series and complete newcomers.

The expansive world of Romancing SaGa 2, that was originally depicted using pixel graphics, has been fully updated to gorgeous 3D.

All the main characters, such as Leon, Gerard and the Seven Heroes have also been updated, with impressive 3D visuals that keep the distinctive character of the original sprites.

