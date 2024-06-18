Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Releases in 2025 - News

Nintendo has announced the full title for Metroid Prime 4 is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and it will launch in 2025 for the Nintendo Switch.

The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran will embark on a new mission. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a new entry in the Metroid Prime series, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025.

