Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Releases in 2025

Nintendo has announced the full title for Metroid Prime 4 is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and it will launch in 2025 for the Nintendo Switch.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran will embark on a new mission. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a new entry in the Metroid Prime series, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025.
Looked beautiful. Its 2025 release is telling. This will be a cross gen title a la BOTW. It'll also release on Switch 2 and probably get a resolution upscale. That is a great outcome as launch titles get more attention due to the limited games selection at the time. Being a Switch launch title sent the fortunes of the Zelda series through the stratosphere where its gone from selling 8 to 10 million tops to 30 mill for BOTW and 20 mill for TOTK. I want that prominence for the Metroid series. It deserves it. So smart move for Nintendo if this is their strategy.
Prime 4s been in development under Retro since January 2019. Its not a 4K title requiring additional asset investment and the mechanics and interface are already established from the previous trilogy. Meaning again less work. With Nintendos reputation for stockpiling titles for years (Pikmin 4 and Metroid Prime Remastered) it wouldnt surprise me if this couldve been released a year ago, but was held back to bolster Switch 2s launch lineup. Switch 2s components were finalised in Spring 2022. It couldve launched a year ago. But Switch 1 sales, component prices, component availability, Switch 2 software readiness are all factors in how things have played out. Nintendo are more strategic than people give them credit for.
Didnt attribute a sales boost to cross gen, i highlighted launch title status as the pertinent factor, which has a known boost on sales which is why publishers flock to make a systems launch. At launch people are generally a lot more receptive to trying new things than they would be at any other time of a systems life cycle. This is because of a limited games selection to choose from and a desire to test out your shiny, new system with a range of titles.
And yet... Many launch titles have sold poorly historically.
I am not in the business of making definitive assertions before something has occurred.
Super Metroid is one of my favourite games of all time, so I am hoping for the best, but I am not about to go out and make proclamations that it will do BOTW numbers.
Conversely the Switch had a few outliers where games destroyed previous sales even after the initial launch period of the console like Animal Crossing.
I didnt make any definitive assertions. My 1st post highlighted the effect launch title status is known to have in general and the affect it did have on the Zelda series and then i simply stated " I want that prominence for the Metroid series."
So i think somewhere along the line you got the wrong end of the stick and are debating based on a misconception.
Zelda or Mario level sales will likely never be achievable by Metroid but if it does end up being a Switch 2 launch title, then considerably larger sales than normal for the series would be both a logical and reasonable expectation to have.
Just for clarity, this is what i want to happen and what history and consumer behaviour indicates is feasible NOT what im asserting is going to happen. 😄
Soundtrack sounds like Kenji Yamamoto, hope he's involved as his music is key to the series' atmosphere. The soundtrack was my only disappointment with Dread, thankfully Prime 4 is looking promising in this regard already.
Massively disappointing. The gameplay shown was practically the same as what we were getting from Metroid Prime 1, from 22 years ago.
Nintendo put production levels and spectacle way above any new gameplay for this reveal.
I don't see anyone mentioning this.
MP 1 is my 3rd favourite game of all time, and I've played it over 20 times. Now I'm let down. The same dumb pirate enemies fought in the same way from 22 years ago in a new Metroid game - is simply bad.
Looks great. Pretty much what I expected from Prime 4. Probably their biggest and last title for the Switch.
Looks beautiful but pretty boring. I expect a common shooter with few Metroid refs to justify the title.
Don't understand how you could see it as a 'common shooter', it looks like classic Prime which plays very differently than regular shooters. My main worry is it will be a 'common Prime game' and won't push the series forward, but even then it'll at least be the first one in 18 years.