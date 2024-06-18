By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Releases in 2025

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Releases in 2025 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,242 Views

Nintendo has announced the full title for Metroid Prime 4 is Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and it will launch in 2025 for the Nintendo Switch.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran will embark on a new mission. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, a new entry in the Metroid Prime series, is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

27 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Scoopz (7 hours ago)

Looked beautiful. Its 2025 release is telling. This will be a cross gen title a la BOTW. It'll also release on Switch 2 and probably get a resolution upscale. That is a great outcome as launch titles get more attention due to the limited games selection at the time. Being a Switch launch title sent the fortunes of the Zelda series through the stratosphere where its gone from selling 8 to 10 million tops to 30 mill for BOTW and 20 mill for TOTK. I want that prominence for the Metroid series. It deserves it. So smart move for Nintendo if this is their strategy.

  • +8
VAMatt Scoopz (6 hours ago)

I don't know if strategy is the right word for it. I think it just kind of worked out this way because development didn't go as planned for Prime 4. It might be more of a happy accident.

In any case, I agree that this should work in the game's favor.

  • +2
Scoopz VAMatt (5 hours ago)

Prime 4s been in development under Retro since January 2019. Its not a 4K title requiring additional asset investment and the mechanics and interface are already established from the previous trilogy. Meaning again less work. With Nintendos reputation for stockpiling titles for years (Pikmin 4 and Metroid Prime Remastered) it wouldnt surprise me if this couldve been released a year ago, but was held back to bolster Switch 2s launch lineup. Switch 2s components were finalised in Spring 2022. It couldve launched a year ago. But Switch 1 sales, component prices, component availability, Switch 2 software readiness are all factors in how things have played out. Nintendo are more strategic than people give them credit for.

  • +1
VAMatt Scoopz (5 hours ago)

Didn't they outright say that development was being restarted a few years ago?

  • +1
Scoopz VAMatt (5 hours ago)

Yes in January 2019 by Retro.

  • +1
Pemalite Scoopz (6 hours ago)

Gave me Halo 4 visual vibes, with a high level of baked details... Which is not a bad thing as the motion looked 60fps in the video.

Will be interesting how the sales fare, Metroid has launched early in a system's life before and didn't rock the sales world.

  • 0
Scoopz Pemalite (6 hours ago)

Early on and being a launch title are different though. Plus it depends on what system we're talking as if the hardware itself wasnt selling great, then thats also a factor which could make your example an apples to oranges comparison.

  • 0
Pemalite Scoopz (5 hours ago)

Good points, but Cross gen doesn't always mean sales, history is littered with games that were cross gen and sold poorly.

And being a direct sequel might scare people off due to story continuity.

  • 0
Scoopz Pemalite (5 hours ago)

Didnt attribute a sales boost to cross gen, i highlighted launch title status as the pertinent factor, which has a known boost on sales which is why publishers flock to make a systems launch. At launch people are generally a lot more receptive to trying new things than they would be at any other time of a systems life cycle. This is because of a limited games selection to choose from and a desire to test out your shiny, new system with a range of titles.

  • -1
Pemalite Scoopz (5 hours ago)

And yet... Many launch titles have sold poorly historically.

I am not in the business of making definitive assertions before something has occurred.

Super Metroid is one of my favourite games of all time, so I am hoping for the best, but I am not about to go out and make proclamations that it will do BOTW numbers.

Conversely the Switch had a few outliers where games destroyed previous sales even after the initial launch period of the console like Animal Crossing.

  • 0
Scoopz Pemalite (5 hours ago)

I didnt make any definitive assertions. My 1st post highlighted the effect launch title status is known to have in general and the affect it did have on the Zelda series and then i simply stated " I want that prominence for the Metroid series."

So i think somewhere along the line you got the wrong end of the stick and are debating based on a misconception.

Zelda or Mario level sales will likely never be achievable by Metroid but if it does end up being a Switch 2 launch title, then considerably larger sales than normal for the series would be both a logical and reasonable expectation to have.

Just for clarity, this is what i want to happen and what history and consumer behaviour indicates is feasible NOT what im asserting is going to happen. 😄

  • 0
leftalone Pemalite (5 hours ago)

Looks kind of cool to me that the aliens look like sangheilis from Halo

  • +1
SecondWar Scoopz (6 hours ago)
  • a cross-gen, like BOTW
  • +1
Scoopz SecondWar (5 hours ago)

Huh? Did i say something different? 😅

  • 0
SecondWar Scoopz (4 hours ago)

You did.

  • +1
Scoopz SecondWar (3 hours ago)

I didnt i said cross gen a la BOTW which means the same thing. 😆

  • 0
CaptainExplosion (7 hours ago)

It's not dead...

It's not dead!! IT'S NOT DEAD!! :D

  • +5
mZuzek (5 hours ago)

Soundtrack sounds like Kenji Yamamoto, hope he's involved as his music is key to the series' atmosphere. The soundtrack was my only disappointment with Dread, thankfully Prime 4 is looking promising in this regard already.

  • +2
Leynos (6 hours ago)

Looks fantastic!

  • +2
tslog (1 hour ago)

Massively disappointing. The gameplay shown was practically the same as what we were getting from Metroid Prime 1, from 22 years ago.
Nintendo put production levels and spectacle way above any new gameplay for this reveal.
I don't see anyone mentioning this.
MP 1 is my 3rd favourite game of all time, and I've played it over 20 times. Now I'm let down. The same dumb pirate enemies fought in the same way from 22 years ago in a new Metroid game - is simply bad.

  • +1
Shatts tslog (35 minutes ago)

I agree, but don't give up! This is only a glimpse of what the game will be. We will get more trailers for the game, hopefully it would be a lot more exciting.

  • 0
JackHandy (5 hours ago)

For the first time in forever, I am excited about a new AAA game. Bravo, Nintendo!

  • +1
Azzanation (1 hour ago)

Looks great. Pretty much what I expected from Prime 4. Probably their biggest and last title for the Switch.

  • 0
Mr.GameCrazy (1 hour ago)

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond looks great! Can't wait to play it when it comes out!

  • 0
Kanemaru (4 hours ago)

Looks beautiful but pretty boring. I expect a common shooter with few Metroid refs to justify the title.

  • 0
Mar1217 Kanemaru (4 hours ago)

I mean, they obviously didn't show the main "mechanics" the game will have. It moreso was was an introduction trailer with the beginning segment of the game

  • +4
UnderwaterFunktown Kanemaru (4 hours ago)

Don't understand how you could see it as a 'common shooter', it looks like classic Prime which plays very differently than regular shooters. My main worry is it will be a 'common Prime game' and won't push the series forward, but even then it'll at least be the first one in 18 years.

  • +3