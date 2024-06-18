Super Mario Party Jamboree Launches October 17 for Switch - News

/ 610 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo has announced Super Mario Party Jamboree for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on October 17.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Mario and friends are arriving on an enormous island resort for the latest entry in the Mario Party series!

Explore five new game boards: ride the escalators in Rainbow Galleria, stay on track in Roll ’em Raceway and mix things up with an active volcano in Goomba Lagoon, just to name a few.

Two boards from previous Mario Party games are making a return, too! In addition, over 110 minigames are available to play — the largest selection in the Mario Party series to date. Experience action-packed challenges, puzzles to test your wits and some minigames that feature motion controls. That’s not all — up to 20 players can go head-to-head in online play in the Koopathlon mode. Try your best to come out on top!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles