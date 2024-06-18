Fairy Tail 2 Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Fairy Tail 2 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Holiday 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Fairy Tail 2 brings fans back to the epic action of the original series’ climax, the Alvarez Empire Arc. In this new title, players will not only be able to control Natsu and Lucy as main characters, but also other members of the Fairy Tail guild in order to defeat their greatest enemy, Zeref, the Emperor Spriggan of the Alvarez Empire, who is protected by the Spriggan 12 and the Black Dragon, Acnologia.

Fairy Tail 2 features 3D graphics and improved gameplay with more intense and spectacular battles, in which players will use powerful magic and a variety of other strategic elements in order to take down enemies in stunning sequences of action. Players will also be able to explore the vast map seamlessly, enhancing the experience of the original work while furthering the thrilling story of the final chapter.

In addition, the game features “Character Stories,” unique to Fairy Tail 2, which will give players the unprecedented opportunity to discover new aspects of their favorite characters. Fans will also enjoy an original story, the “Key to Hidden Secrets,” that will allow them to experience events taking place after the final battle of the original work!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

