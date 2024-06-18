FANTASIAN Neo Dimension Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix and developer Mistwalker have announced FANTASIAN Neo Dimension for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch this Winter.

The game first released for Apple Arcade in 2021.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The father of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story. Experience an enhanced version of FANTASIAN, initially released for Apple Arcade in 2021, with brand-new features, including English and Japanese voiceovers and an additional difficulty option. In FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, assume the role of Leo, as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world.

Experience an original and modern take on the beloved turn-based battle system, with a wealth of unique mechanics and strategic combat that shake up the classic RPG formula, and explore a multi-dimensional universe come to life set against the backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas.

