Xbox Games Showcase & Black Ops 6 Direct Overview - Announcements, Trailers, More

Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct earlier today and it came in at around an hour and 45 minutes. The main Xbox Games Showcase was an hour and 20 minutes long, while the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct came in at 25 minutes. There were a total of 30 games showcased.
Some of the highlights included Gears of War: E-Day, Doom: The Dark Ages, Fable, Perfect Dark, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Avowed, State of Decay 3, Mecha BREAK, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct below:
- 3 New Xbox Series X|S Models Announced, Including All-Digital Xbox Series X
- Gears of War: E-Day Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Doom: The Dark Ages Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releases October 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass
- Fable Releases in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Gets New Gameplay Trailer
- Perfect Dark Gets Gameplay Reveal Trailer
- Avowed Story Trailer and New Details Released
- South of Midnight Releases in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- State of Decay 3 Xbox Games Showcase 2024 Trailer Released
- Starfield: Shattered Space Story Expansion Trailer and Details Released
- Soulslike WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Winter Burrow Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass
- Atomfall Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass
- Mecha BREAK Closed Beta Coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC in August
- Hero Shooter FragPunk Releases in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S and PC
- Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred Expansion Releases October 8
- Assassin's Creed Shadows Gets First Look Gameplay Trailer
- World of Warcraft: The War Within Expansion Releases August 26
- Fallout 76: Skyline Valley Expansion Releases June 12
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Gets New Trailer
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets New Trailer
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Releases November 19 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- Adventure Game Mixtape Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Age of Mythology: Retold Releases September 4 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One PC, and Game Pass
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn Releases July 18
- RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard Releases This Fall for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
