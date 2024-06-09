Xbox Games Showcase & Black Ops 6 Direct Overview - Announcements, Trailers, More - Article

Microsoft held its Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct earlier today and it came in at around an hour and 45 minutes. The main Xbox Games Showcase was an hour and 20 minutes long, while the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct came in at 25 minutes. There were a total of 30 games showcased.

Some of the highlights included Gears of War: E-Day, Doom: The Dark Ages, Fable, Perfect Dark, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Avowed, State of Decay 3, Mecha BREAK, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, trailers and more from the Xbox Games Showcase & Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct below:

