Starfield: Shattered Space Story Expansion Trailer and Details Released

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios have released the first trailer and details for the Shattered Space story expansion for Starfield. It will launch later this year.

View the official trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

Shattered Space is a new story expansion for Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios’ epic role-playing game and first new universe in more than 25 years. A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va’Ruun’s hidden homeworld. Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure.

When a distress signal from a derelict starstation sparks a journey to Va’Ruun’kai, the veil of secrecy surrounding the worshippers of a deity known as “The Great Serpent” is finally lifted. Immerse yourself in the dark and complex world of House Va’Ruun, as you navigate a tense political landscape, uncover the history of the Va’Ruun people and help decide the fate of the faction in the wake of a cataclysmic event.

