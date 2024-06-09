Fallout 76: Skyline Valley Expansion Releases June 12 - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Bethesda Game Studios announced the Skyline Valley expansion for Fallout 76 will launch on June 12.

In Skyline Valley’s major expansion of the world map, you’ll cross the Savage Divide and travel to the southern reaches of Appalachia. This picturesque new region, Skyline Valley, introduces fresh locations to explore among the woodlands once known as Shenandoah National Park.

Seek out Vault 63 and uncover its mysteries. Learn the truth about the Lost, the electric Ghouls that inhabit the Vault, and their enigmatic overseer, Hugo Stolz. You’ll chase storms in Skyline Valley’s new Public Event, Dangerous Pastimes, and fight new region bosses, a monumental trifecta of Robo-brains.

Fallout 76 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2018.

