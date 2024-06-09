Atomfall Releases in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Rebellion announced Atomfall will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2025.

Set in the rolling British countryside with idyllic pubs, quaint villages, and red phone boxes, it soon becomes clear that things are far from normal. Created by Rebellion, the makers of the much-loved Sniper Elite and Zombie Army franchises, Atomfall is inspired by a real-world nuclear disaster that occurred in northern England in 1957. The game follows a fictional storyline where you find yourself in the quarantine zone five years after the event.

Explore the countryside, villages, and settlements and meet odd people, wicked cults, rogue government agencies and others along the way. Explore this open world adventure and seek out the truth at your own pace. A single player, survival-action game, Atomfall blends post-war Britain with Cold War paranoia, folk horror, and elements of classic British sci-fi to create an immersive and thrilling gameplay experience.

