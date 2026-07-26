Final Fantasy XIV Launches August 4 for Switch 2, Evercold Expansion in January 2027 - News

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Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XIV will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 on August 4 and the Evercold expansion will launch in January 2027.

Pre-orders for the Switch 2 versions are now open. It will require a separate monthly subscription from the other version, however, it will not require a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Users subscribed to other platforms can get a 50 percent discount on the subscription price on the Switch 2.

View the Evercold expansion extended trailer below:

Read details on the Evercold expansion below:

Square Enix today revealed brand-new information about Evercold, the sixth expansion for its critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online, set to launch in January 2027 alongside new playable content, a Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy crossover raid series, the Nintendo Switch 2 version release date, and more.

An extended teaser trailer for Evercold was also revealed, providing a glimpse into the world of the Fourth and the adventures that await the Warrior of Light in the start of the Goddless Realms Saga story arc.

During the Fan Festival 2026 in Berlin keynote address, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida revealed the first new job coming to Evercold: Bastion—a main tank that wields a pair of greatshields known as skyltborg—and unveiled a trailer showcasing the new job in action.

Details were also shared on several new features coming to Evercold, including changes to the narrative structure that will be implemented for the main scenario, field, and game system, allowing players more freedom to choose what area they complete first between various paths in the main scenario. Through Auto Content Balancing, difficulty scaling and enemy levels will adjust to the appropriate player level as they play through dungeons in their chosen order. Additionally, a first look was provided for Character Action Skins, a feature that lets players assign alternate animations to personalize existing General actions, such as Teleport and Warp, with support for additional skins such as job actions arriving in future updates. Character customization will also be expanded so players have more ways to make their character stand out, including a greater range of color options with the new color picker, the ability to fine-tune features such as eyes and lips, new elements such as eye shadow, and more.

Following the reveal of the Evangelion “Ghosts of Desire” alliance raid series in April, Yoshida unveiled a new teaser trailer and announced that acclaimed director and animator Mahiro Maeda will join the project as a special guest artist and designer. Throughout his career, Maeda has contributed to numerous acclaimed projects, including Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) as a concept artist and designer, and Evangelion:3.0 +1.0 Thrice Upon a Time (2021), where he served as director, concept art director, storyboard artist, art setting designer and key animator.

Joined on stage by Final Fantasy VII Remake series Director Naoki Hamaguchi, Yoshida also revealed “Beyond the Lifestream,” a new Final Fantasy VII-themed eight-player raid series that players will challenge in Evercold. Both development teams are working closely together to create an exciting new raid experience for players.

Further, Final Fantasy XIV will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, with pre-orders starting today on Nintendo eShop. To ensure server stability, there will be an approximately one-month free subscription period on Nintendo Switch 2. Whether beginning with the Free Trial, starting their adventure with the Starter Edition, or diving into the full story and experience with the Complete Edition, more players than ever before will soon be able to join together in the vast world of Final Fantasy XIV.

An outline of the content reveals from the keynote address can be found below:

New Job: Bastion, a main tank wielding two greatshields known as skyltborg

New Areas in the Icebound Realm of the Fourth: Naglfar, the Realmship of Water; Hringhorni, the Realmship of Fire; and Fargarth, a new city

New Raid Series: Beyond the Lifestream – a crossover with the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy

Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy New Evangelion crossover “Ghosts of Desire” alliance raid teaser trailer

Evangelion crossover “Ghosts of Desire” alliance raid teaser trailer Chocobo Companion System Overhaul – Patch 8.1: Beginning with Patch 8.1, Expansive updates to chocobo companions, including an overhaul of the chocobo raising system, as well as the ability to call forth your chocobo to assist you in dungeons

Nintendo Switch 2 Version: Available for pre-order now; the Free Trial, Starter Edition, Complete Edition, and Dawntrail will launch on Tuesday, 4th August 2026

Dawntrail will launch on Tuesday, 4th August 2026 Same-Region Player Matching – Patch 7.5x: Matchmaking will expand across entire physical data centers rather than being limited by logical data centers, beginning with Japan in mid-October and North America and Europe to follow

New Gold Saucer Mini-game: Keybound Brawler: a Final Fantasy VII-themed typing mini-game that can be with up to four players arriving on Wednesday, 28th October 2026

Finally, Yoshida revealed the Evercold Collector’s Bundle, which includes a collection of physical items: the Evercold Special Art Box, Expertly Crafted Reaper Figure, Ethos Metal Keychain, Köttr Mini Plush, and Tapestry of the Fourth. Also included is the digital Collector’s Edition, featuring three in-game items: the Crystal Skyltborg bastion weapon, Vallhallar Odin mount, and Entreat Crystal emote. More information regarding availability and pre-orders will be announced in the future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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