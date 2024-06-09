Doom: The Dark Ages Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have announced Doom: The Dark Ages for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2025.

Announcing Doom: The Dark Ages, the prequel to the critically acclaimed Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal and the third installment of the modern Doom series. Developed by id Software on the latest idTech engine, Doom: The Dark Ages is a single-player action FPS that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage.

You are the Doom Slayer, the legendary demon-killing warrior and the super weapon in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.

