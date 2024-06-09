Doom: The Dark Ages Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 950 Views
Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have announced Doom: The Dark Ages for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2025.
View the announcement trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Announcing Doom: The Dark Ages, the prequel to the critically acclaimed Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal and the third installment of the modern Doom series. Developed by id Software on the latest idTech engine, Doom: The Dark Ages is a single-player action FPS that tells the epic cinematic origin story of the Doom Slayer’s rage.
You are the Doom Slayer, the legendary demon-killing warrior and the super weapon in this never-before-seen dark and sinister medieval war against Hell.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
PS5? That's surprising
They glossed over that in the actual stream. The PS5 logo was not there.
It does make me question what was the point in the acquisitions if they aren’t keeping it exclusive.
Not too surprising all the "insiders" were in agreement it was coming to ps5 before announcement. a rare win for them.
PlayStation showcases have done the same in the past. Announce the game for PlayStation and maybe PC, but leave out the fact it is coming to Xbox and/or Switch.
Other than MLB the show for obvious reasons, what PS first party game has ever done that?
He obviously means games that are announced at PS shows but are on all consoles, at the end usually just PS will appear, naturally. Doom might be "first party" but MS probably don't want to alienate paying customers.
Then I guess MS was stupid for alienating paying customers for Hellblade 2 which just released then. It's not a given that certain ips will be carried over to PS. Hell, they cancelled Redfall and Starfield PS5 skus. Doom is now a first pary game and it was not obvious because Trunks did not specify what he meant on an article that he wrote about a first party MS game. He made a quote, i asked "him" a question and he didn't answer which I am still waiting for.
Hellblade 1 was a very niche title, Redfall and Starfield were brand new IPs, none are Doom. I get the point but these are vastly different beasts here.
I mean more so third-party games rather than first-party games. Also not many first-party PS games have come to Xbox or Switch.
Looks great, bizarre decision to put this on ps5. The person I was watching it with said he'd be willing to buy an xbox just to play it.
Still remember people were really happy with Doom from 2016
Doom with a shield? Cool ideia.
Really dislike the dead collor pallet like the one from 2016 too.