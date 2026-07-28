DragonSword Awakening Debuts on the Steam Charts, Palworld Takes 1st - Sales

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by, posted 12 hours ago

Palworld has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 31, 2026, which ended July 28, 2026.

DragonSword Awakening has debuted in third place and Shift At Midnight debuted in sixth place.

Grim Dawn re-entered the charts in seventh place due to the Grim Dawn - Fangs of Asterkarn DLC debuting in 10th place.

Pre-orders for Halo: Campaign Evolved jumped from 10th to second place as those who purchased the Premium Edition were able to get Early Access to the game starting on July 23.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced has dropped two spots fourth place and Battlefield 6 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place. MECCHA CHAMELEON fell five spots to eighth place and Steam Deck dropped from fourth to ninth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Palworld Halo: Campaign Evolved - Pre-orders DragonSword Awakening - NEW Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Battlefield 6 Shift At Midnight - NEW Grim Dawn MECCHA CHAMELEON Steam Deck Grim Dawn - Fangs of Asterkarn - NEW

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 Palworld Halo: Campaign Evolved - Pre-orders Apex Legends DragonSword Awakening - NEW Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Battlefield 6 PUBG: Battlegrounds Shift At Midnight - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 30, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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