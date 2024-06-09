Winter Burrow Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Noodlecake and developer Pine Creek Games have announced cozy woodland survival game, Winter Burrow, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in early 2025.

Build your dream burrow and explore a charming, snow-coated open world in Winter Burrow, a cozy woodland survival game. As a tiny mouse, spend your days adventuring through brisk environments as you search for your lost aunty, and collect up resources to restore your childhood burrow.

Winter Burrow merges comfy, cozy game elements with challenging yet approachable survival merchanics. Spend time in your burrow, crafting cute decorations to make your surroundings feel homely, knit cozy clothing to stay warm in the cold weather, and make sure you’re prepared for those big days of foraging in the forests.

