3 New Xbox Series X|S Models Announced, Including All-Digital Xbox Series X - News

Microsoft during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 announced three new Xbox Series X|S models. This includes two new Xbox Series X models and one new Xbox Series S model.

The long rumored white, all-digital 1 TB Xbox Series X was confirmed, alongside the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition console. The Xbox Series S model is the 1 TB in Robot White.

The Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White will be priced at $349.99 / €349.99​, the Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition will be priced at $449.99 / €499.99, and the Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition will be priced at $599.99 / €649.99.

View the announcement trailer for the new Xbox Series X|S models below:

All three Xbox Series X|S models will launch in holiday 2024.

