Dragon Age: The Veilguard Releases This Fall for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer BioWare announced Dragon Age: The Veilguard will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store this Fall.

The gameplay premiere will take place on YouTube on June 11 at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

When corrupt gods break free from centuries of darkness, the odds will be stacked against you. You can’t do this alone.

Rally a team of seven companions, each with rich lives and deep backstories. These are characters to befriend, and even fall in love with. Among them, an assassin, a necromancer, and a detective will each bring their own expertise and unique abilities to the fight. You are never alone; decide who to take into battle and together face down demons, dragons and even ancient gods.

You’ll fight alongside:

Harding: The Scout

Neve: The Detective

Emmrich: The Necromancer

Taash: The Dragon Hunter

Davrin: The Warden

Bellara: The Veil Jumper

Lucanis: The Mage Killer

Create memories with your team which will deepen your experiences and give you more to fight for. The world teeters on a knife’s edge, but together you have the power to fight back.

