Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Releases October 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass

Activision has announced Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on October 25.

Forced to go rogue. Hunted from within. This is Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. With a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is signature Black Ops.

The Black Ops 6 Campaign provides dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay that includes a variety of play spaces with blockbuster set pieces and action-packed moments, high-stakes heists and cloak-and-dagger spy activity.

In a best-in-class Multiplayer experience, players will test their skills across 16 new maps at launch, including 12 core 6v6 maps and 4 Strike maps that can be played two-versus-two or six-versus-six.

Black Ops 6 also marks the epic return of Round-Based Zombies, the fan-favorite mode where players will take down hordes of the undead in two brand-new maps at launch.

Pre-Order Bonuses

Early access to the Open Beta

“Woods Operator Pack” – Immediately unlock the “Classic Woods Operator” Skin in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. Plus, get access to unlock the “Zombie Woods” and” Numbers Woods” Skins.

Cross Gen Bundle

Includes PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series and Xbox One versions of the game

Vault Edition

Cross Gen Bundle of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Includes PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 / Xbox Series and Xbox One versions of the game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack Four Operator Skins: Adler, Park, Brutus and Klaus

Mastercraft Collection Five Mastercraft Weapons

BlackCell (One Season) Includes: Battle Pass, 20 Tier Skips, 1,100 CP, and more

GobbleGum Pack for Zombies 12 GobbleGums of high rarities



