Xbox CEO Lays Out 4 Priorities With Goal to Return to Growth by June 2027 - News

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Xbox CEO Asha Sharma in a new memo sent to employees obtained by The Verge the plan is to "return XBOX to player and revenue growth" by the end of fiscal year 2027, which ends June 2027.

The company will "improve profits back in line with industry averages," she said. "Every function and studio will own part of that outcome."

Sharma has laid out four Xbox priorities for fiscal year 2027:

CORE: Strengthen our platform, led by console

CONTENT: Grow great games into global franchises

CREATION: Make Minecraft the world’s creator platform

CONNECTION: Extend the worlds that fans love

Progress towards these goals will be done in three "stages." The first is to return to growth by the end of June 2027, while the second is to turn its bets into growth. "In FY28 and FY29, our Four C’s and roadmap must move into businesses producing meaningful player value and revenue acceleration."

The third is to "scale what works" and by discal year 2030, "our ambition is to be halfway to our long-term daily-player goal with sustained double-digit growth in players and engagement and industry leading margins."

Sharma did share, "XBOX is one of the largest stadiums in the world, bringing together more than 100 million people every day, more than 500 million each month, and nearly one billion each year."

She also revealed the Xbox console itself "generates the majority of XBOX revenue and remains the foundation of our fandom" and Xbox is its "flagship experience." Xbox’s OS, Game Pass, Windows, and streaming "become our platform for new players and developers."

The studios owned by Xbox will go from a decentralized model to one that's "more focused around our strongest franchises and biggest new ideas." Xbox and Bethesda have already announced multiple Fallout titles including Fallout 5, a new entry by Fallout New Vegas developer Obsidian, as well as remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas.

Xbox will build "long-term plans" for its biggest franchises. This includes "film, television, consumer products, sponsorship, live experiences, and form new partnerships globally, including China."

Sharma revealed three Xbox franchises "already generate more than $1 billion annually." However, she didn't specify which three. Xbox will also work on growing its share in casual games by working with Candy Crush studio King, as well as Microsoft Causal Games.

Xbox will also invest in Minecraft "more than ever before."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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