Hero Shooter FragPunk Releases in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S and PC

posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft and NetEase have announced 5v5 Rule-Changing Hero Shooter with power-up cards, FragPunk, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

View the world premiere trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Looking for a new competitive FPS? FragPunk is a frantic, squad-based, 5v5 hero shooter where you set the rules of engagement for every new round by activating power-up cards. With its debut at Xbox Games Showcase 2024, FragPunk rocks the hero shooter genre with fast-paced combat and a plethora of synergies and counterplays between over 70 shard cards, 10 heroes, 14 weapons and 4 maps!

