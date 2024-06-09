Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Releases November 19 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Asobo have announced Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 willlaunch f or the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 19.

View the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 below:

Read details on the game below:

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the next installment in the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise. It is the most ambitious consumer flight simulator ever undertaken. It features the largest, most diverse and detailed fleet of aircraft, the most complete representation of airports and air traffic, and the most visually stunning rendition of Earth ever created.

This brand-new simulator is designed to take advantage of the latest technologies in simulation, cloud, machine learning, graphics and gaming. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 goes beyond merely operating the aircraft; it will allow simmers to pursue their dream of an aviation career.

With features like aerial firefighting, search and rescue, commercial flights, remote cargo ops, VIP charter service, air racing, and more, simmers will not only be experiencing the joy of flight, but also dive into the pilot career they always dreamed of. The sky is calling!

