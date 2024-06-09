Life is Strange: Double Exposure Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Deck Nine Games have announced Life is Strange: Double Exposure for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch on October 29 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and at a later date for the Nintendo Switch.

Developed by Deck Nine Games, Life is Strange: Double Exposure is an all-new supernatural murder mystery that will excite both new and returning players.

Life is Strange: Double Exposure will be available in three editions; Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate. Players can pre-order the Ultimate Edition now to gain Advanced Access to Chapters 1 and 2 on October 15 2024, two weeks ahead of the release of the full game.

Max Caulfield, photographer-in-residence at the prestigious Caledon University, discovers her closest new friend, Safi, dead in the snow. Murdered. To save her, Max tries to Rewind time—a power she’s not used in years… instead Max opens the way to a parallel timeline where Safi is still alive, and still in danger! Max realizes the killer will soon strike again—in both versions of reality.

Only Max can Shift between the two parallel timelines to solve and prevent the same murder.

