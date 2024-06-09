Fable Releases in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Playground Games announced Fable will launch for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2025.

"What does it mean to be a Hero? Humphry, once one of the greatest, will be forced out of retirement when a mysterious figure from his past threatens Albion's very existence," reads the description to the latest trailer. "A new beginning to the legendary franchise arrives 2025."

View the Xbox Games Showcase 2024 trailer below:

