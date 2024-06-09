Adventure Game Mixtape Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Beethoven & Dinosaur have announced an adventure game, Mixtape, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

On their last night of high school, three friends embark on one more adventure together. Play through a mixtape of memories, set to the soundtrack of a generation.

En route to their final party together, a perfectly curated playlist draws them into dreamlike reenactments of their formative memories. Experience a variety of narrative vignettes exploring the pivotal moments that shaped them. It’s the greatest hits of teenage friendship, from the first kiss to the last dance. Players will immerse themselves in the teenage wasteland by playing through a mixtape of joyful gameplay, from skateboarding and flying to taking photos after hours at an abandoned theme park, hitting baseballs, and putting on a fireworks show from the backseat of a car. It’s the greatest hits of teenage friendship, from the first kiss to the last dance.

From Beethoven & Dinosaur, developers of BAFTA award-winning game The Artful Escape, Mixtape draws inspiration from classic coming-of-age movies, bringing together nostalgic aimlessness, mischief, music, the highs and lows of adolescence, and the bittersweet feelings brought about by growth, transformation, and moving on.

Featuring music from DEVO, Roxy Music, Lush, The Smashing Pumpkins, Iggy Pop, Siouxsie and the Banshees, Joy Division, and many more.

Skate. Party. Avoid the law.

Make out. Sneak out. Hang out.

