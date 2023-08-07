New Zealand Approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

The Commerce Commission of New Zealand announced it has approved Microsoft's proposed merger of Activision Blizzard.

"The Commission has granted clearance for Microsoft to acquire 100% of the common stock of Activision Blizzard as part of a global transaction," reads the announcement from the Commerce Commission of New Zealand.

The acquisition has been approved in New Zealand, Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. Microsoft also won its case against the FTC in the US, which was trying to block the deal.

The only place blocking the deal right now is the UK regulator, the CMA, which extended its deadline to make its final order on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition from July 18 to August 29.

It was reported in July Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control over cloud-gaming in the UK to appease the CMA. It is reported Microsoft might be willing to sell its cloud gaming rights in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company. One person said a private equity company might be interested.

Microsoft last month submitted its change of circumstances to the UK regulator arguing as to why the CMA should reverse its decision to block its Activision Blizzard acquisition and ultimately approve the deal.

Microsoft is arguing the CMA should consider its new agreement with Sony to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation consoles, its cloud gaming deals and the EU monitoring to make sure Microsoft upholds its end of the deals. Microsoft also argues the latest evidence from the FTC case "which undermines the FR's [final report's] conclusions."

