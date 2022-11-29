Serbia Approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

The Serbia regulatory body has approved Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, according to report from Reuters.

Serbia becomes the third place to approve the $68.7 billion deal, following Saudi Arabia in August and Brazil in October.

"The deal has been cleared unconditionally in Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Serbia," reads the Reuters report that focuses on Microsoft likely offering concessions to the European Commission, the European Union antitrust regulators, some time in the coming weeks over its acquisition of Activision Blizzard as a way to avoid formal objections.

One person with direct knowledge says the main concession is that Microsoft will have a 10 year licensing deal with PlayStation maker Sony.

Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced in January of this year and still needs approval from several regulators around the world.

UK regulators, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), set a deadline of March 1, 2023 to publish its final report and decision on Microsoft's proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition. This is part of its more in-depth Phase 2 investigation.

The European Commission earlier this month announced it has opened up an in-depth investigation into Microsoft's proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The Commission has expressed concerns the deal if approved might reduced competition in the video game markets of consoles and PCs, as well as for PC operating systems. One of the concerns is that Microsoft might limit access to Activision Blizzard games, including Call of Duty, and might stop these games from releasing on rival video game consoles.

