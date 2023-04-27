Ukraine Becomes 7th Country to Approve Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, the regulator in Ukraine, announced it has approved Microsoft’s $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The regulator in its findings said the deal would not negatively affect competition in the video game market in Ukraine.

The regulator did mention concerns with cloud gaming expressed by the European Commission, the European Union regulator, as well as the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK regulator, in its final decision blocking the deal.

Concerns related to cloud gaming are irrelevant in Ukraine as the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine stated "Microsoft and Activision Blizzard do not carry out economic activities in the field of cloud gaming services in Ukraine, therefore, the concerns expressed by the European Commission and the reasons for the ban in Great Britain are not relevant for assessing its impact of the acquisition on the dynamics of competition in Ukraine."

Ukraine is the seventh country to approve the deal, following South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

The European Commission has a deadline of May 22, 2023 to reach its final verdict on the deal. Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are planning to appeal the CMA decision to block the deal to the CAT in the UK. Microsoft is also facing a lawsuit by the FTC in the US.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

