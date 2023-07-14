FTC Loses Effort to Block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal - News

Microsoft earlier this week won its hearings against the FTC as Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley after listening to five days of testimonies denied the preliminary injunction for the FTC and ruled in favor of Microsoft.

The FTC would end up appealing this decision by Judge Corley, however, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied the request for injunctive relief to stop Microsoft from closing the deal until after the results of the FTC appeal are complete.

Microsoft is now free to close its Activision Blizzard deal once the temporary restraining order ends tonight at 11:59 pm PT. The deadline to close the deal by is July 18.

"We appreciate the Ninth Circuit's swift response denying the FTC's motion to further delay the Activision deal," said Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith in a statement. "This brings us another step closer to the finish line in this marathon of global regulatory reviews."

It is possible Microsoft might not be able to close the deal as it was blocked in the UK in April by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Microsoft and Activision Blizzard had appealed the decision and hearings for the appeal were set to start on July 24, however, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.

The CMA earlier today extended its deadline to make its final order on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition. The CMA was originally scheduled to release its final ruling by July 18, however, that has been pushed back until August 29. Although it does hope to reach a conclusion before this date.

There was a report yesterday that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control over cloud-gaming in the UK to appease the CMA. The report said Microsoft might be willing to sell its cloud gaming rights in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company. One person said a private equity company might be interested.

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition has also been approved in Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

