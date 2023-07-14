FTC Loses Effort to Block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 694 Views
Microsoft earlier this week won its hearings against the FTC as Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley after listening to five days of testimonies denied the preliminary injunction for the FTC and ruled in favor of Microsoft.
The FTC would end up appealing this decision by Judge Corley, however, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has denied the request for injunctive relief to stop Microsoft from closing the deal until after the results of the FTC appeal are complete.
Microsoft is now free to close its Activision Blizzard deal once the temporary restraining order ends tonight at 11:59 pm PT. The deadline to close the deal by is July 18.
"We appreciate the Ninth Circuit's swift response denying the FTC's motion to further delay the Activision deal," said Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith in a statement. "This brings us another step closer to the finish line in this marathon of global regulatory reviews."
It is possible Microsoft might not be able to close the deal as it was blocked in the UK in April by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Microsoft and Activision Blizzard had appealed the decision and hearings for the appeal were set to start on July 24, however, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.
The CMA earlier today extended its deadline to make its final order on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition. The CMA was originally scheduled to release its final ruling by July 18, however, that has been pushed back until August 29. Although it does hope to reach a conclusion before this date.
There was a report yesterday that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control over cloud-gaming in the UK to appease the CMA. The report said Microsoft might be willing to sell its cloud gaming rights in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company. One person said a private equity company might be interested.
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition has also been approved in Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.
Finally done :) Now let’s enjoy Starfield in September while they will be working on bringing all of those beautiful titles to GamePass!
This was basically the last major obstacle. Whether this deal closes tomorrow or 2 months from now, this deal is going to close
That's all I've been saying all along. I never understood the nay-saying. Almost any merger can go through, it's just a question of what concessions will be required, and whether the merger participants are willing to make those concessions.
Microsoft all along seemed hell-bent on doing the deal, and willing to make whatever concession was necessary. Ditto ABK, whose lawyers worked closely with Microsoft's (hilariously allowing the Microsoft lawyers to play "good cop" while the ABK lawyers played "bad cop" in court, LOL.
I very much doubt they went into this planning to divest some portion of the UK assets, offer 10 year contracts to competitors, agreeing to let any current and future cloud provider in the EU (presumably including Sony) stream ABK games without an additional surcharge so long as the customer purchased the game, etc. And yet they've done (or talked about a willingness to do) all those things. Because Microsoft is hell-bent on making this deal happen.
Deal done.
XBox bringing CoD to Game pass next year is going to be a massive deal in the gaming industry. Cod and other Big games on Game Pass will eventually force Sony to bring their best game day 1-7..... on PS plus, and we'll be playing new releases for much cheaper.
Too bad I personally don't care about hardly any Activision Blizzard games. It will be many years before they bring potential games that I will be interested in.
At the beginning, Microsoft said they wanted as many ABK games on Game Pass "as possible". It's my belief that the backwards compatibility team has been hard at work on that ever sense. It'll be very intriguing to see how this goes. There are some pretty damn good games in the Activision back catalogue (X-Men Legends 1 and 2 come to mind!) that I'd be interested in playing again (or even for the first time).
Even a game with licensing issues could still be added with the requirement that you'd have to own the disc, as happened with that 50 Cent game they added to the back-compat list, but isn't available for digital sale.
Finally some common sense prevailed out of all of this. FTC was grilled by Congress and the info that surfaced out of it was crazy and abit late to the party.
Awesome! Now I want them to close it this weekend, just to see what the CMA is gonna do about it.