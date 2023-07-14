UK Regulator Extends Deadline for Final Decision on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Deal - News

The the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has extended its deadline to make its final order on Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The CMA was originally scheduled to release its final ruling by July 18, however, that has been pushed back until August 29. Although it does hope to reach a conclusion before this date.

"The CMA considers that there is insufficient time remaining in the statutory period for full and proper consideration of Microsoft’s submission on the proposed Order," reads the notice of extension by the CMA. "As such, the Inquiry Group considers that there are special reasons to extend by six weeks.

The CMA added, "The revised period will therefore end on 29 August 2023. However, the Inquiry Group aims to discharge its duty as soon as possible and in advance of this date."

It was reported yesterday that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control over cloud-gaming in the UK to appease the CMA. Microsoft might be willing to sell its cloud gaming rights in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company. One person said a private equity company might be interested.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK in April blocked Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, however, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has appealed the decision. The hearings for the appeal were set to start on July 24, however, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.

CMA media officer Billy Proudlock earlier this week said discussions with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are "at an early stage" and the two companies are considering how the transaction could be modified.

The reason the CMA blocked the deal in April was due to concerns with cloud gaming. The CMA is concerned the "deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come."

