Report: Microsoft Considering Selling UK Cloud Gaming Rights to Allow Activision Deal to Close - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 318 Views
Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are considering giving up some control over cloud-gaming in the UK to appease the the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), according to people familiar with the matter who spoke with Bloomberg.
It is reported Microsoft might be willing to sell its cloud gaming rights in the UK to a telecommunications, gaming or internet-based computing company. One person said a private equity company might be interested.
The sources said Microsoft and Activision Blizzard think it is possible to close the deal before the July 18 deadline.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK in April blocked Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, however, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has appealed the decision. The hearings for the appeal were set to start on July 24, however, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.
CMA media officer Billy Proudlock yesterday said discussions with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are "at an early stage" and the two companies are considering how the transaction could be modified.
The reason the CMA blocked the deal in April was due to concerns with cloud gaming. The CMA is concerned the "deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come."
The CMA states at the time "Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services and the evidence available to the CMA showed that Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud gaming service."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Just as Michael Pachter predicted (that Microsoft would carve off whatever part of ABK's and/or Xbox's UK operations were necessary to close the deal). Whatever one thinks of his video game predictions, his mergers and acquisitions predictions seem to be on point.
Yep close enough, what's funny is we also discussed at length this possibility in the Xbox empire thread. The issue though, and contrary to what Pachter believed, is that even though CMA issue only pertained to the Cloud Market MS was not allowed to simply kill/spin their cloud initiative and close the deal. The CMA order was still effective as the final decision is independent of the SLC it is constituted of. So even though a drastic move like killing XCloud would resolve the SLC entirely the CMA still examine this as a remedy proposal and allow it which they were not doing since phase 2 was said and done.
Now that the CMA is feeling the heat they appear to be willing to engage in negotiation this is what enabled MS to take the track Pachter highlighted. So yeah he kinda got the result right not exactly the proceeding.
Losing Cloud in the UK is a small price to pay to gain ABK games and still be able to put those ABK games onto Gamepass and the Cloud in the other 85 countries where Xbox offers either PC, Console, or Cloud gaming officially. Smart move by Xbox, a small sacrifice for a massive gain.