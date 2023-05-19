China Approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

/ 3,611 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

China's State Administration for Market Regulation has approved Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard unconditionally in a Phase III review, according to a report from Seeking Alpha.

The approval from China comes less than a week after the European Union regulator, the European Commission, approved the deal. The European Commission did conclude the deal could harm competition in the cloud gaming market.

The European Union regulator did identify remedies from Microsoft as it signed multiple 10-year deals with cloud gaming services to bring Xbox games on PC to Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, Ubitus, and Nware.

Microsoft has confirmed China has approved the deal in a statement posted by The Verge Senior Editor Tom Warren via Twitter.

"China's unconditional clearance of our acquisition of Activision Blizzard follows the European Union and Japan, bringing the total to 37 countries representing more than two billion people," reads the statement by Microsoft. " The acquisition combined with our recent commitments to the European Commission will empower consumers worldwide to play more games on more devices."

Microsoft confirms China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has unconditionally approved its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, making it the 37th country to support the deal 👇 pic.twitter.com/OZ2DRgCAth — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) May 19, 2023

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are still facing an uphill battle as UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), last month decided to block the deal over concerns with cloud gaming.

Microsoft does plan on appealing the decision with the the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK. The company has hired lawyer Daniel Beard KC, who has been able to defeat the EU regulator on multiple occasions.

The deal has now been approved in China, the European Union, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

Update: Microsoft's statement confirming China has approved the deal added to the article.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles