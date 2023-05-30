South Korea Approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

The Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) in South Korea announced it has approved Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard "unconditionally."

The regulator stated Activision Blizzard games in South Korea are not very popular in the country and the impact of Microsoft owning the publisher are small.

"The combined market share of games developed and distributed by Microsoft and Blizzard is small, the popularity of Blizzard’s major games in Korea is not as high as overseas, and there are a number of popular game developers that competitors can deal with alternatively, so there is no possibility of foreclosure to exclude competing game service companies," reads the findings from the KFTC.

"Even in the event of a blockade, the effect of converting competitors’ consumers to its service subscribers is minimal due to the low popularity of Blizzard’s games, and competitors have a significant market share, so there is no risk of exclusion from competition."

The KFTC report adds, "Considering that this is a merger between global companies, the KFTC exchanged views with major overseas competition authorities through several video conferences and collected opinions from stakeholders, including competitors, to reach a final conclusion based on a multifaceted analysis of the impact of the merger on the domestic market.

"However, the different judgements on whether to approve this case are due to the significant differences in the competitive situation of the gaming market in each country and the fact that the competition authorities of each country focused on the impact on their domestic markets."

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has now been approved in South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are still facing an uphill battle as the UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), last month decided to block the deal over concerns with cloud gaming. Microsoft's appeals process with the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) in the UK started today.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US also sued to block the deal last December.

