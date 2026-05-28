Call of Duty: Warzone Removing PS4 and Xbox One Support Later This Year - News

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Activision announced Call of Duty: Warzone will be dropping support for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year.

Call of Duty: Warzone will be removed from the PS4 and Xbox One storefronts on June 4 and will no longer be available to download. On the same day content purchased with local currency will be removed from the Call of Duty: Warzone in-game store and applicable menus on PS4 and Xbox One. The Battle Pass will remain available in game, allowing players to unlock the free tiers.

The in-game store will be removed on June 25 on PS4 and Xbox One. It will no longer be playable on those platforms once Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 starts later this year.

Read an FAQ on the changes below:

What are the service change stages for Call of Duty Warzone on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One?

June 4 Call of Duty: Warzone will be removed from PlayStation 4 and XBOX One digital storefronts and will no longer be available to download. Content purchased with local currency – including COD Points, BlackCell, such as Call of Duty League Operator Packs – will be removed from the Call of Duty: Warzone in-game store and applicable menus on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Battle Pass will remain available in game, allowing players to unlock the free tiers.

June 25 The Call of Duty: Warzone in-game store will be removed on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 Call of Duty: Warzone will no longer be available to play on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One.



How long will Call of Duty: Warzone remain playable on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One?

Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One will be available to play through the end of Season 06 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. New downloads will no longer be available on these platforms starting June 4. However, the game can still be installed and played until the end of Season 06 if it is owned in your platform’s library.

Will my Call of Duty: Warzone progress and content carry over to current-generation consoles and PC?

Yes, as long as you play using the same linked Activision account, you can continue your Call of Duty: Warzone experience on a current-generation console or PC. Your full progression and content purchased with COD Points will carry over to any supported platform. Some other content, including COD Points, will only be available on a current-generation console within the same console family. Please refer to Question 4 below for more details.

How long do I have to redeem COD Points in Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One?

COD Points can be redeemed for content in the Call of Duty: Warzone in-game store through June 25.

What will happen to my purchases and COD Points when Call of Duty: Warzone support ends on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One?

Content purchased with COD Points is shared across your Activision account and will be available on supported platforms when playing on the same linked Activision account used when the content was acquired.

is shared across your Activision account and will be available on supported platforms when playing on the same linked Activision account used when the content was acquired. COD Points you purchased or earned through Battle Pass progression are tied to platform accounts. Any unspent COD Points on an unsupported console will be available to redeem on the current-generation console within the same console family when using the same account.

are tied to platform accounts. Any unspent COD Points on an unsupported console will be available to redeem on the current-generation console within the same console family when using the same account. Most content purchased with local currency is tied to platform accounts and can be used in-game on the current-generation console within the same console family when using the same account. This includes content associated with another Call of Duty title, which will remain available in their respective games.

How long can Battle Pass content be unlocked from playing Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One?

Battle Pass purchases using COD Points will remain available until June 25, and your Call of Duty: Warzone gameplay will still count toward your overall Battle Pass progression. However, starting in Season 04, BlackCell will no longer be available to purchase through the Call of Duty: Warzone in-game store on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One.

Players who do not own the Battle Pass can still progress through its free tiers, including new weapons, in the remaining Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 seasons.

Can I still play other Call of Duty games that were previously released on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One?

Yes, all other Call of Duty titles that were originally released on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One will remain available to play. This new change only applies to Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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