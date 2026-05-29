Mina the Hollower Sold 55,000 Units on Steam in Under 1 Day - Sales

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Developer Yacht Club Games Co-Founder David D'Angelo in an interview with Bloomberg revealed Mina the Hollower has sold around 55,000 units on PC via Steam as of this morning. Console sales are not yet available.

This compares to Shovel Knight selling around 75,000 units in its first week across Steam, Wii U, and 3DS.

"If we don’t sell a million copies, I’m going to be disappointed," said director and co-founder Sean Velasco.

Mina the Hollower launched at $20, which everyone on the team agreed on.

"Everyone came in ready to say, 'I want the game to be $20,'" said Velasco. "Everyone said the same thing."

Velasco added, "We don’t want the price to be something that anyone is even going to question. If we didn’t think we’d make more money doing this, we wouldn’t be doing it."

Mina the Hollower released for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store on May 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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