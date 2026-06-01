Tekken 8 Game Director Kohei Ikeda Has Left Bandai Namco After 20 Years - News

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by, posted 9 hours ago

Tekken 8 game director Kohei Ikeda announced he has left Bandai Namco after 20 years.

He is the second high profile departure at Bandai Namco in the last year as Tekken series veteran Katsuhiro Harada left the company in December 2025 and last month established new video game studio - VS Studio - under SNK.

"I have officially left Bandai Namco Entertainment after many years with the company," said Ikeda.

"Ever since I first discovered fighting games as a student, I spent countless days in arcades, completely immersed in competition and battling against others. For someone like me, becoming part of the company I had always admired Namco was truly a dream come true. Looking back now, I realize that the opportunity that led me there was made possible by the many friendships and connections I built through fighting games and the people I met along the way.

"As I reflect on the past 20 years at the company, I remember first stepping into game development through Soulcalibur IV. Later, I was given the opportunity to work on the Tekken series—a franchise that had a tremendous impact on my life and one that I had always hoped to someday give back to. Being surrounded by passionate and incredibly talented mentors and colleagues, and dedicating ourselves wholeheartedly to game development together, remains one of the most cherished experiences of my life.

"In particular, being entrusted with the role of game director for Tekken 7 and Tekken 8 gave me the opportunity to connect with fans and members of the fighting game community (FGC) from all around the world. Sharing excitement, celebrating together, and spending unforgettable moments with all of you became one of the greatest treasures of my life. There were many joyful moments, and many difficult ones as well. There were times when we celebrated together, and times when I received passionate criticism and encouragement. Yet every one of those moments helped push both myself and the Tekken Project forward.

"Whether it was hearing someone at an event say, 'Thank you for working so hard for us'” or being told, 'You need to balance the game better!'—every one of those comments supported and motivated me. For that, I am truly grateful.

"And to the development team members who fought alongside me for so many years I can never thank you enough. There is no doubt that everything we achieved was possible because of this team. I am deeply proud that I had the opportunity to create games alongside such incredible people who poured their hearts into this work.

"While my role leading the team as game director is coming to a close, the values that both I personally and the Tekken Project have always cherished staying close to the fans and the community and building the game together with everyone will never change. I have entrusted those values, and that baton, to the incredible team that will continue shaping the future of Tekken. As I look forward to the future of Tekken and the FGC, I will also continue taking on new challenges as a game developer.

"I hope our paths cross again someday. GET READY FOR THE NEXT BATTLE!!! To everyone who has supported me throughout this journey, thank you from the bottom of my heart."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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