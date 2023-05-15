EU Approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

The European Union regulator, the European Commission, has approved Microsoft's $67.8 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The deal was passed due to the deals signed by Microsoft in recent months related to cloud gaming.

The regulator stated Microsoft "would have no incentive to refuse to distribute Activision's games to Sony" and even if they did it "would not significantly harm competition in the consoles market."

The European Commission did conclude the deal could harm competition in the cloud gaming market. The regulator did identify remedies from Microsoft as it signed multiple 10-year deals with cloud gaming services to bring Xbox games on PC to Nvidia's GeForce Now, Boosteroid, Ubitus, and Nware.

"These commitments fully address the competition concerns identified by the Commission and represent a significant improvement for cloud game streaming compared to the current situation," reads the report from the regulator.

"They will empower millions of EEA (European Economic Area) consumers to stream Activision's games using any cloud gaming services operating in the EEA, provided they are purchased in an online store or included in an active multi-game subscription in the EEA.

"In addition, the availability of Activision's popular games for streaming via all cloud game streaming services will boost the development of this dynamic technology in the EEA. Ultimately, the commitments will unlock significant benefits for competition and consumers, by bringing Activision's games to new platforms, including smaller EU players, and to more devices than before."

The regulator says the cloud streaming providers in its response "gave positive feedback and showed interest in the licenses" and some of them have "already entered into bilateral agreements with Microsoft based on the proposed licenses to stream Activision's games, once the transaction is completed."

The regulator "concluded that the proposed acquisition, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns and would ultimately unlock significant benefits for competition and consumers. The Commission's decision is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments. Under supervision of the Commission, an independent trustee will be in charge of monitoring their implementation."

"Our decision represents an important step in this direction, by bringing Activision’s popular games to many more devices and consumers than before thanks to cloud game streaming," said the European Commission Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager, who is in charge of competition policy at the regulator.

"The commitments offered by Microsoft will enable for the first time the streaming of such games in any cloud game streaming services, enhancing competition and opportunities for growth."

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in an email sent to employees stated, "the European Commission (EC), one of the world’s most thorough and respected regulators, approved our merger with Microsoft. This decision underscores the benefits our transaction provides to players and to competition.

"Careful regulators in numerous other countries have already approved the merger. By joining them today, the EC has once again demonstrated their rigorous, fair and sensible approach with the creation of appropriate regulatory guardrails that ensure competition in important growth industries.

"Microsoft has agreed to conditions as part of the EC’s approval, including licenses for legitimate cloud gaming providers to stream Activision Blizzard games and enforcement mechanisms to ensure these regulatory commitments are upheld.

"This important step provides a proper roadmap for regulators around the world to consider when determining how best to encourage and promote competition in the gaming industry.

"There is still work to be accomplished before our merger can be finalized but it is encouraging that regulators like the European Commission understand and appreciate the considerable growth opportunities provided by our industry."

Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith in a statement via Twitter said, "The European Commission has required Microsoft to license popular Activision Blizzard games automatically to competing cloud gaming services. This will apply globally and will empower millions of consumers worldwide to play these games on any device they choose."

Activision Blizzard EVP Corporate Affairs and CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey in a statement via Twitter said, "Activision Blizzard plans to meaningfully expand our investment and workforce throughout the EU, and we’re excited for the benefits our deal with Microsoft offers players in Europe and elsewhere. Today the European Commission approved our merger with Microsoft (subject to strict remedies) to ensure robust competition continues in our rapidly growing industry.

"Our talented teams in Sweden, Spain, Germany, Romania, Poland, and other European countries have the skills, ambition, and government support needed to compete globally. And with the EU’s firm yet pragmatic, unbiased, and fact-driven approach to regulation, we expect these European teams to continue delivering growth and innovation going forward."

The European Union regulator is the eighth confirmed place to have been confirmed to have approved the deal, following Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are still facing an uphill battle as UK regulator, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), last month decided to block the deal over concerns with cloud gaming.

Microsoft does plan on appealing the decision with the the Competition Appeal Tribunal in the UK. The company has hired lawyer Daniel Beard KC, who has been able to defeat the EU regulator on multiple occasions.

Update: Article updated with responses from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and Activision Blizzard EVP Corporate Affairs and CCO Lulu Cheng Meservey.

