Rumor: Baldur's Gate 2 Remake is in Development - News

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by, posted 8 hours ago

Wizards of the Coast is reportedly working on a remake of Baldur's Gate 2, according to PC Gamer.

The report claims former BioWare developer and Baldur's Gate 2 co-lead designer Kevin Martens is returning to work on the project. He was also a lead designer on Jade Empire and Throne of Bhaal, and also worked on Mass Effect, Neverwinter Nights, and Diablo 3.

A source familiar with the project does claim Martens is already working on the Baldur's Gate 2 remake.

The report focuses on a remake of Baldur's Gate 2, however, it does state a remake of the original Baldur's Gate is "likely."

Remastered Enhanced Edition versions of the first two Baldur's Gate games are currently available on consoles and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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