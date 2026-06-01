Rumor: Baldur's Gate 2 Remake is in Development - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 628 Views
Wizards of the Coast is reportedly working on a remake of Baldur's Gate 2, according to PC Gamer.
The report claims former BioWare developer and Baldur's Gate 2 co-lead designer Kevin Martens is returning to work on the project. He was also a lead designer on Jade Empire and Throne of Bhaal, and also worked on Mass Effect, Neverwinter Nights, and Diablo 3.
A source familiar with the project does claim Martens is already working on the Baldur's Gate 2 remake.
The report focuses on a remake of Baldur's Gate 2, however, it does state a remake of the original Baldur's Gate is "likely."
Remastered Enhanced Edition versions of the first two Baldur's Gate games are currently available on consoles and PC.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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It definitely shouldn't be only 2. 2 was built around the idea that it was a continuation of your same campaign from 1. the save importing plays a huge role even compared to other games that do the same thing.
Hope not, it does not need one. But hey, this generation loves to keep remaking stuff.
I'm open to the idea as long as Beamdog has nothing to do with it. I'm not necessarily particularly interested, but open.
Rather they just invest in new games. We have enhanced editions already but off the back of BG3, WotC should be investing in just new games... of course, I guess it does save time and money on having to come up with a new plot.