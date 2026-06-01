Asus Announces ROG Xbox Ally X20 - News

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Asus has announced a new version of the ROG Xbox Ally, called the X20, that is designed to celebrate 20 years of the Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand.

The ROG Xbox Ally X20 is based on the Ally X with some minor tweaks. It has a 7.4" OLED screen, compared to 7" IPS screen that comes with the other models. The thumbsticks now also have MR sensor technology for "pinpoint precision, smoother tracking, and longer-lasting performance" that is designed to eliminate stick drift.

The AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage is identical to the Ally X.

"While this has been a common request since day one, we wanted to give gamers a display that was truly gaming-focused, and after years of R&D, we’ve got one with all the right specs," said Asus.

"This Nebula HDR Display offers a Full HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro support — an absolute must-have on any gaming display. Once you experience the silky-smooth gameplay that VRR provides, it’s impossible to go back.

"The ROG Xbox Ally X20’s OLED display also boasts a peak brightness of 1400 nits and a VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, meaning that HDR-capable games and video content look simply spectacular. Corning Gorilla Glass with DXC cuts glare from unwanted light sources by 65%, letting you focus on your gameplay, not that lamp behind you."

Asus also announced it is bundling the ROG Xbox Ally X20 with the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 Gaming AR Glasses.

The price point for the ROG Xbox Ally X20 or the bundle has not been announced. However, the standard ROG Xbox Ally X is currently priced at $999.99, while the weaker ROG Xbox Ally is priced at $599.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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