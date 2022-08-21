Saudi Arabia is the First Place to Approve Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard - News

Microsoft in January of this year announced its plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion.

Seven months after the announcement of the acquisition, Saudi Arabia's competition authority has become the first place to approve the acquisition.

The deal could also possibly be approved by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US by the end of this month. Brad Smith, the Microsoft President and Vice Chair, in May said the Activision Blizzard acquisition is "moving fast" for how big the deal is.

Saudi Arabia’s competition authority has approved Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. It’s the first of many to come that will be needed for the $68.7 billion deal to close https://t.co/mVMJqPi2GE — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 21, 2022

The Communications Workers of America, the largest communications and media labor union in the United States, sent a letter to the FTC in support of the proposed acquisition.

Activision Blizzard shareholders in April voted to approve Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant. More than 98 percent of the shares voted in favor of the acquisition at $95.00 per share.

If the deal is approved by all regulatory bodies the video game IPs that will be owned by Microsoft include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

