Turkey Unconditionally Approves Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Acquisition - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Activision Blizzard CCO and EVP Corporate Affairs Lulu Cheng Meservey via Twitter has announced regulators in Turkey have approved Microsoft's proposed merger of Activision Blizzard.

"Today, Turkey unconditionally approved our merger with Microsoft," said Cheng. "Now, yet another country has arrived at a thoughtful decision that protects consumers and competition rather than the entrenched dominance of the market leader."

Today, Turkey unconditionally approved our merger with Microsoft.



Now, yet another country has arrived at a thoughtful decision that protects consumers and competition rather than the entrenched dominance of the market leader. — Lulu Cheng Meservey (@lulumeservey) July 13, 2023

The deal has now officially been approved in Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia.

Microsoft did win its case in the US against the FTC has Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley denied the preliminary injunction the FTC was seeking. However, the FTC has since filed an appeal to get the ruling overturned.

Activision Blizzard is set to be removed from the Nasdaq-100 ESG Index before the market opens on Monday, July 17, suggesting Microsoft is getting ready to close its acquisition of the gaming publisher.

There is still a question mark on what is happening in the UK. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK in April blocked Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition, however, Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has appealed the decision. The hearings for the appeal were set to start on July 24, however, the CMA and Microsoft have decided to pause litigation to work out a new deal.

CMA media officer Billy Proudlock this week said iscussions with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are "at an early stage" and the two companies are considering how the transaction could be modified.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles