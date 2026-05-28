007 First Light Sales Top 1.5 Million Units in 24 Hours - Sales

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Developer IO Interactive announced 007 First Light has sold over 1.5 million units in 24 hours.

1.5 million copies sold!" said IO Interactive. "Thank you for showing up to the launch of 007 First Light, for your overwhelming enthusiasm and for sharing your experience with the game."

007 First Light released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on May 27. It will also launch later this summer for the Nintendo Switch 2.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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