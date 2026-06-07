Crazy Taxi: World Tour Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

/ 765 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Sega has announced Crazy Taxi: World Tour for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It will launch in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

It’s time for crazy driving, crazy adventure, and crazy money! Crazy Taxi is back and going global!

In this new high-octane adventure, follow Axel as he chases down the mysterious masked villains who stole his beloved taxi. Tackle extreme missions around the world all while earning some CRAZY money!

Hitting the streets 2027!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles