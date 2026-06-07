Minecraft Dungeons 2 Gets Gameplay Reveal Trailer - News

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Mojang announced Minecraft Dungeons 2 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 29.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details via Minecraft.net below:

Disorder is brewing in biomes across the land. Restless mobs, mysterious events, and whispers of strange encounters. Something is amiss, and the Overworld stands before a threat unlike any other it has faced before. It is in desperate need of heroes, and on September 29, a new chapter begins in the Dungeons saga! This is Minecraft Dungeons II.

No more time for mining! Drop the pickaxe and grab a sword, everyone! We're charging into a thrilling new adventure where you'll journey through a fresh-yet-familiar world of unexplored lands and mysterious locations, in a quest to stop a new evil from causing chaos!

This means clashing with menacing foes in explosive encounters and fighting your way through hordes of mobs that will do everything in their power to stop you. In classic Minecraft Dungeons fashion, you'll be able to craft your perfect hero with items you'll acquire on your trip, including everything from weapons and armor to artifacts, talismans, and other legendary gear!

The challenges will be tougher than ever, and the best way to face them is completely up to you! You can either brave the unknown on your own or team with up with up to 3 players in online or couch co-op. And with a party of 4, you'll be able to smash any blue-charged foe with the power of teamwork!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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