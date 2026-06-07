Bad Magpie Announced for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 352 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer Milktooth has announced narrative adventure game, Bad Magpie, for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bad Magpie is a narrative adventure game about a magpie with one wing, a missing flock, and an unhealthy obsession with a fallen star. Steal shiny trinkets, cause chaos, and stick your beak where it doesn’t belong.

You Are a Magpie

One wing. No flock. One obsession: a fallen star that wants trinkets and nothing else. Your plan is simple: Find the trinkets. Win over the star. Cure your loneliness.

A World Teeming With Secrets

From shattering glass by screeching into a megaphone to sparking a flame by pecking flint, Bad Magpie runs on a delightfully elastic cartoonish logic and rewards anyone curious enough to mess with it. Every puzzle has multiple solutions. Most of them are intentional.

A Mystery Driving the Whole Thing

You are haunted by a mysterious vision. What is it? Why is it appearing now? And how long will the star keep you distracted from it?

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles