Gears of War: E-Day Launches October 6 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

/ 1,263 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer The Coalition have announced Gears of War: E-Day will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 6. It is an Xbox console exclusive.

"An XBOX Console Exclusive," reads the description to the gameplay demo reveal video.

"Experience the horror and brutality of Emergence Day. Fourteen years before the original Gears of War, join Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in a gripping origin-story campaign as the Locust Horde first erupts from below, igniting a desperate fight for survival."

View the gameplay demo reveal video below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles