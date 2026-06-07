Gears of War: E-Day Launches October 6 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,263 Views
Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer The Coalition have announced Gears of War: E-Day will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 6. It is an Xbox console exclusive.
"An XBOX Console Exclusive," reads the description to the gameplay demo reveal video.
"Experience the horror and brutality of Emergence Day. Fourteen years before the original Gears of War, join Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago in a gripping origin-story campaign as the Locust Horde first erupts from below, igniting a desperate fight for survival."
View the gameplay demo reveal video below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
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All the Gears have been great games (except Judgement)
This is the first Gears that gives me that same feeling Gears 1 & 2 did back in the day
4-player campaign coop for the first time... I'm there day one
Looked uninspired to me. Shooting hasn't improved since the Xbox 360 and Mass Effect did it better.
I don't get it. I'd probably get bored and stop playing the new Gears game. It did not look like a good game like Gears 5 fixed the terrible Gears 4. It looked like going backwards.
Anyways I'll stop, keep my negativity to myself. Hope you enjoy it!
Looks fantastic, better then what i was expecting. The Coalition just knows how to make a game look incredible.
Really? Gears 5 looked better and it was on the last gen console. This looks like a game held back by the Series S to me. I don't get it.
They are going to reverse course on this one remarkably fast. and it jsut makes them look bipolar after going through all the trouble of introducing the first game to playstation audiences. Asha seems really obsessed in the short term with making decisions that make xbox fans feel better about the platform than actually make business sense or any kind of sense. jsut like her wanting to reverse the other platform logos at showcases decision. but obviously when you are running a business that can never last.
I doubt it- the Gears of War series has survived 20 years without other Consoles
It was a series in an even worse spot than halo as a punchline. A series people jokes about having lost all its relevance and cultural cachet. And all their decisions have been based on trying and failing to recapture the status the series had on 360. It's more likely to go the same way Forza Motorsport. doesn't do ibg numbers and the devs get punished by being turned into a skeleton support crew.
Time will tell - It looks good and I will be buying it like I did all the others - Xbox like any platforms needs exclusives. Do you think Sony will reverse course on not porting to PC if they have poor sales on their exclusives? - this is a good first step for Xbox - the next is to compete against Steam on PC
Playstation already has an install base worth protecting. Xbox hasn't built up a decent base since the 360. Playstation exclusives already sell well without pc there is business sense in their side of the decision.
It makes far more sense to support PC and Nintendo than it does PlayStation
Not to mention Sony actively pays money to keep games off Xbox while PC and Nintendo don't
that is in no way relevant . That's also jhust the same as an exclusivity deal. the kind that microsoft and nintendo also do. the closest thing is sony keeping games they have the marketing rights to off of gamepass as that is within their authority if they have marketing rights.
"Playstation exclusives already sell well without pc" sure, but Sony's first party sales have still been on a declining trend since 2020.
Come on it looks absolutely incredible. Quick social media scanning and people are impressed. I doubt you would say this game would turn The Coalition into a support studio if it was also coming to PS5.
Gears 1 released on PS5 to gauge interest then when the new game releases, they make it exclusive and try to pry the consumer over. Its extremly smart and something Phil should have done alot sooner. Id expect the next mainline Halo game to do something similar.
So whenever anyone tries to claim thatr doesn't work for playstation and pc ports they are wrong? sony put a lot of investmentinto getting data on whether or not that is actually the case. clearly seems like their mind is made up.
Its more then just that. I also believe Asha saw Sony weren't releasing God of War and Wolverine on Xbox so they decided to have 2 games of their own to compete.
You got it wrong. They flipped back to exclusives BECAUSE the multiplatform push backfired. It's why Phil "retired" and Sarah Bond was not promoted so quickly after the multiplat push. MS brought a complete outsider from the old admin because the vision of the old admin was going terribly: Xbox sales dropping drastically, Xbox content and services revenue dropping even AFTER going multiplat...
With no reason for core Xbox gamers to stay, users were less engaging with the Xbox store. The vast majority of Xbox software revenue are from 3rd party game sales/ DLC / MTX (same as PlayStation). 1st party sales are only a small portion of total game revenue, and what was at stake is the total revenue from all game sales from the Xbox store. The amount they made from games sold on PS doesn't compare to the Xbox gamers disengaging from Xbox. Console exclusives are there to stay.
The slide and limb damage is what me and my friend been suggesting they do for 3 years now lol. Great to see