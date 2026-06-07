Magicians: The Devil's Deal Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Uppercut Games have announced narrative-driven first-person action game, Magicians: The Devil's Deal, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. it will launch in 2027.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Magicians: The Devil’s Deal is a narrative-driven first-person shooter where stage magic becomes real. You play as Jacob Menteuro, a fallen illusionist bound by a pact with The Devil and cast into Hell. Master deadly tricks, steal the powers of rival magicians, and escape the infernal world of Theatreland.

Magic is More Than Spectacle. It is Power.

Step into a world where stage magic becomes real. In Magicians: The Devil’s Deal, every ability shapes how you fight, adapt, and survive, as you face powerful enemies in a twisted world built on illusion and control.

Power, Illusion, and Deception

In this first-person tale, magic has broken free from the stage and shattered the world. Play as Jacob Menteuro, a celebrated stage magician whose talent bordered on the supernatural. Cast into Hell, he is trapped in Theatreland, a twisted domain ruled by the rivals who betrayed him: the Masters. Bound by a treacherous pact with the Devil, Jacob must survive this infernal stage where performance is power, and deception is survival.

Become the Ultimate Trickster

As you descend through Theatreland, discover powerful abilities that expand your control and precision. Stage magic is more than a weapon. It becomes a lethal discipline as cards turn into razor‑sharp projectiles, chains ensnare your enemies, and gravity itself bends to your will. Each Realm is ruled by powerful Masters and filled with relentless fanatics and nightmarish performers. Every encounter demands observation, adaptation, and mastery, pushing you to turn spectacle into dominance and fully embrace the role of the ultimate trickster.

Take Your Revenge. Escape if You Can!

Betrayed by his peers, hounded by his mentor and compelled by The Devil himself, Jacob hunts the Masters across Theatreland to steal their powers and uncover the truth behind their treachery. In a world ruled by hubris and temptation, his revenge offers no way out, only a deeper pull toward darkness.

A Twisted Stage Awaits

Theatreland is an infernal reflection of Victorian London buried in the depths of Hell. Explore realms erupting with the twisted powers of their Masters. Nothing in Theatreland is ever what it seems, and every scene tells a story shaped by performance and deception.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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