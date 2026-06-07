Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Gets First Look at DMZ Extraction Shooter Mode - News

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by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher Activision and developer Infinity Ward have showcased the first gameplay for the extraction shooter mode, DMZ, for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

Read details on DMZ here.

View the gameplay footage below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, Xbox on PC, and Battle.net on October 23.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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