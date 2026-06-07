Clockwork Revolution Launches in 2027 for Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer inXile Entertainment announced Clockwork Revolution will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2027. It is an Xbox console exclusive.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details via Xbox Wire below:

On behalf of the team at inXile entertainment, I’m thrilled to share more of Clockwork Revolution — our time-bending first-person action RPG set in the steampunk city of Avalon, with a cast of unforgettable characters, and a world that reacts deeply to every choice you make. We’re hard at work on the game and can’t wait for you to play it next year.

Avalon can be beautiful, but it isn’t a utopia. It runs on industry and ambition, and it stays polished up top by keeping its dirty hands underneath the table. From the ash-choked streets of the Tangle to the lavish promenades where the city pretends it’s something better — everything here has a cost, and the folks at the bottom usually pay for it.

Crime bosses might request a foul-mouthed automaton in trade for their services, while places like the Burning House offer a different kind of service. They soothe their clientele’s pains, and performers like Commodity command the room — equal parts spectacle and survival. This is Avalon. It takes a special kind of person to survive here, and that person is you.

You are Morgan Vanette and your look, your skills, and your choices can shape you throughout the game — who you’re seeing in the trailer is just one version, not the version. At the start of Clockwork Revolution, you’ll customize who Morgan is, and through your decisions during the game, who Morgan becomes.

Guiding you through this world is Prentice, a flying automaton you meet very early in the game. She’s part observer, part companion, and will join you on your adventures across the timescape. She’s tied to how you end up with the Chronometer (the device that makes time travel possible) and becomes your guide through the branching realities you create. She’s got her own abilities and her own skill tree, and she’ll give you new ways to see and interact with the world.

The Chronometer can unlock new abilities that directly let you manipulate time. One of the new abilities we showed in the trailer (and a personal favorite) is Displace, a power that lets you instantly reposition certain objects. It can open paths, solve problems, or turn the environment itself into a weapon — you saw it used to launch an explosive barrel into a group of enemies. That’s just a glimpse of what’s possible and we’ll share more on your full toolkit next year.

In the trailer we also meet your fellow Rotten Row Hooligans during a heist gone wrong: Ulysses, Nazim, Erasmus, Hazel, and Anne. In the Tangle, having a gang at your back isn’t optional. It’s necessary. These aren’t companion characters that follow you around, they’ve got their own lives, their own stories, and plenty to lose when you start messing with time.

When you reach into the past and start pulling threads, the people closest to you feel it first. Their lives change in ways you don’t always see coming, and the crew you come back to might not be the same one you left. Unfortunately for you, you’re not the only one changing history.

Lady Ironwood rules Avalon with ruthless precision. She’s been using time travel to keep her grip on power, reshaping the past to make sure her future stays exactly the way she wants it. She knows what’s at stake, and she’s not giving up control without a fight. Once you start uncovering what she’s done, her Industrial Secret Service agents will be on your heels.

Staying ahead of her is going to be a constant push. You’ll need to be cunning and try to build something better for you, your friends, and the people of Avalon. This is a world built on consequences. Some are big, some are small, some hit right away, and some take a long time to catch up with you. But every choice you make will matter.

Sharing more of Clockwork Revolution with you means a lot to the team here at inXile entertainment. Thanks for sticking with us, for your patience, and for your excitement. There’s more to come between now and launch. Be sure to wishlist the game and follow along on social and YouTube to stay in touch with our team.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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