Xbox 25th Anniversary Console and Controller Announced - News

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Microsoft has announced a limited edition Xbox Series X and controller for the 25th anniversary of Xbox.

The Series X25 Limited Edition and Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition will launch in November.

View the reveal trailer for the console below:

Read details via Xbox Wire below:

o celebrate 25 years of XBOX built alongside players, we’re introducing the XBOX 25th anniversary collection. Inspired by the look and feel of the original XBOX console, both the console and controller feature a translucent OG Green design, with subtle tributes to the journey we’ve been on together. You’ll also discover a few hidden surprises throughout, as a thank you to the community.

XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition

For the first time, we’re bringing a translucent design to XBOX Series X, drawing inspiration from the original XBOX and OG Green so many players remember. The XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition respects our history, with the power and performance of the XBOX Series X, including 1 TB of storage, and a design that reflects where we’ve been and the community that’s been with us along the way.

From the moment you power it on, those details come to life. The iconic “X” lights up in green, a nod to the original XBOX start up, complemented by the XBOX 25th Anniversary logo on the front and other design elements that celebrate XBOX fans and classic hardware designs.

XBOX Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition

We’re also introducing the XBOX Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition[CL5.1] in translucent OG Green, showcasing 25 years of play inside. From the original ABXY colors, to the timeless green, every detail calls back to the beginning, including the bumpers honoring the original black and white buttons on the original “Duke” controller. The back case and battery door are fully transparent, revealing the classic XBOX logo.

The console and controller will be available together in select markets as a limited edition collection in November, with the XBOX Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition also available separately. We’ll have more to share on pricing and preorder availability at select retailers soon.

This is just one of the ways we’re celebrating 25 years of XBOX with you, the players who have made XBOX what it is. Thank you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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