Halo: Campaign Evolved Launches July 28 for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass - News

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Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Halo Studios announced the remake of the Halo: Combat Evolved campaign, Halo: Campaign Evolved, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on July 28.

View the release date trailer below:

Read new details via Xbox Wire below:

A First Look at Operation: METEORITE

Included with every edition of Halo: Campaign Evolved, Operation: METEORITE is a new three-mission story arc that takes place a year before the events of the first game. Featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson, this new adventure sends players behind enemy lines in a clandestine UNSC operation aboard a Covenant research vessel. What starts as a simple smash and grab turns more complicated as they encounter more than they bargained for.

While Halo: Campaign Evolved faithfully remakes the original Halo: Combat Evolved campaign, Operation: METEORITE gives players a chance to expand their experience with new locations, new enemy variants, more weapons from across the Halo series, and new ways to play within the Halo sandbox, all while getting to spend more time with beloved characters and witness a new event that adds to the legacy of their heroic history.

In today’s trailer, you’ll get a glimpse at what that means in action: fighting alongside UNSC forces, pushing through Covenant-controlled spaces, facing new threats like the Brute Berserker, and even bringing the fight into space.

The story was developed in collaboration with award-winning sci-fi author Troy Denning, whose work has helped shape some of the most memorable corners of the Halo universe across multiple acclaimed novels. His involvement helped us ground Operation: METEORITE in the tone, stakes, and military sci-fi texture that players expect from Halo.

Pre-Orders Are Available Now

Pre-orders for Halo: Campaign Evolved are available now at XBOX, Steam, and PlayStation. All editions include the full game, featuring the original 10-mission campaign and Operation: METEORITE.

Pre-order any edition to receive the Foundry Armory Pack, featuring the Classic 2001 Mark V Armor skin, Classic 2001 Assault Rifle skin, Gilded Onyx Armor style, and Gilded Onyx Assault Rifle style.

Players can choose from three editions:

Standard Edition

$49.99 / £49.99 / €59.99

Includes the full game, featuring the original 10-mission campaign and Operation: METEORITE, a new three-mission story arc.

Premium Edition

$69.99 / £69.99 / €79.99

Includes the full game, up to five days of early access beginning July 23, the Alpha Halo Armory Pack, and the Digital Story & Art Collection.

The Alpha Halo Armory Pack includes five Master Chief armor skins and six weapon skins. The Digital Story & Art Collection includes Halo: Hungry Buzzards, a new digital short story by Troy Denning that leads into the events of Operation: METEORITE; The Art of Halo: Campaign Evolved digital artbook; and a digital game manual inspired by the original 2001 Halo: Combat Evolved game manual.

Collector’s Edition

$199.99 SRP / €199.99

Includes everything in the Premium Edition, plus a 12-inch Dark Horse Master Chief statue, light-up LED Cortana chip, Steelbook, three original concept art prints, physical version of the reimagined game manual, and a game disc for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles (the Steam version includes a code only). You can pre-order at HaloWaypoint.

See You on the Ring

Halo: Campaign Evolved launches globally on July 28, 2026 at 8am PDT (July 29 in Japan and select Asia-Pacific markets). Early Access begins July 23 at 8am PDT (July 24 in Japan and select Asia-Pacific markets).

The game supports cross-play and cross-progression across XBOX Series X|S, Windows PC, Steam, and PlayStation 5, and will be available day one with Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

It means a lot to finally put a date on this one. Watch the New Missions Trailer, pick your edition, and get ready to return to where the legend begins.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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