Senua Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PC, and Game Pass

It’s a big shift for the series, and for Ninja Theory – how did you arrive here?

Matthews: We released Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II in May 2024, and that was a project on which we developed a lot of new technology, we transitioned to Unreal 5, moved to a new studio building. So we went through a lot of change and had a lot of big obstacles to overcome on that project. By the time we’d got to the end of that project, I felt like, ‘Awesome, now we are set up to really go and do our very best work.’

So part of that was bringing the entire team together to focus on one project. It’s the first time we’ve done that for over 12 years, since the development of DmC: Devil May Cry. It’s bringing that team together, looking at the technology and the opportunity we had and saying, ‘OK, what game do we want to go and make?’

The studio has a big history in the action-adventure space. Is this game about going back to your roots in some way?

I think about it slightly differently. It’s not a combat-action game – people shouldn’t expect that this is like two-thirds combat. We’re really thinking about it as being a fairly even split between combat, traversal, and puzzle solving. The way I think about it is really about studio potential, looking at our expertise and allowing the team to go and do their best work in this game – and so much of that experience comes from the likes of DmC, Enslaved, and Heavenly Sword as well as the Hellblades.

We had smaller teams working on the last two Hellblade games – Hellblade I in particular was a team of about 25 people. So this is about taking those 85 people that we have now, which is still a comparatively small team, and building out that experience. We can do more with combat, more with traversal, more with puzzles, and blend all of that gameplay into one. We have that opportunity with all of the talent now available to do so.

And with the fact that we have the entire team working on this game, I suspect some people might ask what’s happened to Project Mara [a previously announced horror title] – I took the decision to not work on that any further. These decisions are never easy, but I did so to take the opportunity to have all of the talent and expertise in the studio, all 85 creatives, working together to realize the potential of what Senua can be.

So let’s talk about that combat, as it’s really the key part of the trailer. How does it work on a big picture level?

The Hellblade games’ combat has been about feeling visceral, with a weight to it. It feels really meaningful, and we’re retaining all of that – but we’re expanding it. The key phrase for us has been ‘tactical choice’. So as a player, you can go into fights and you have options as to how you approach that fight, how you engage in that fight, even whether you want to take on those enemies in the first place. Even in today’s trailer, you see Senua choosing to stealthily sneak up on enemies so not to alert the others, as opposed to wildly running into the fight – which you could also choose to do. This is the type of choice we’re excited for players to have fun with.

Tangibly what that means is that Senua is now fighting multiple enemies at once, there’s verticality, there are environmental elements that she can use to her advantage. Senua has a far broader and deeper combat set, including multiple special Focus Abilities that she can use in traversal and in combat. And there are also a lot more cool weapons you see in the trailer: long axe, short axe, dual wielding of weapons, having the ability to throw weapons. It’s all about taking Senua’s combat and liberating it, so players can really express themselves a lot more through the options that are available to them.

The other super-cool element is that we’re adding the fantastical boss fights, which we allude to that at the end of the trailer. That’s something that people can expect – we’re really going to town on cool boss fights…