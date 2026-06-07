Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelations Campaign Expansion Announced - News

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Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have announced an all-new campaign expansion for Doom: The Dark Ages titled Revelations. It will launch on July 7.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details below:

Hell freezes over in DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations, an all-new campaign expansion unleashing a brutal new chapter of the Slayer’s saga on July 7.

Wounded and betrayed, the Slayer is thrust into a merciless purgatory only escapable by confronting haunting truths and forging new strength with the help of a mysterious ally. He must ascend from the prison of his mind and fight an abomination of the gods to set his followers on the path to freedom.

Featuring new levels with deeper puzzles, new demons and new mysteries, Revelations also adds new dimensions to combat with the deadly Chain Spear, offering returning Slayers a uniquely satisfying combat system that rewards mastery with a potent combination of power and mobility.

Also arriving July 7 is the Ripatorium 3.0 update, available free for all DOOM: The Dark Ages players. This update adds deeper customization, improved pass code generation, and personal preset options to the game’s customizable arena challenge mode. Owners of DOOM: The Dark Ages | Revelations also gain three new additional maps, demons and fully upgraded new weapons to use in the Ripatorium upon completing the story.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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